Businesses closed, roads deserted in the Nilgiris

Roads and tourist spots across the Nilgiris wore a deserted look on Sunday as most residents heeded the request to stay indoors in view of the ‘Janata Curfew’ across the country.

A couple got married at a temple in Udhagamandalam, with just close family in attendance. The couple, M. Jayanandhini and R. Mathan Raj, residents of Udhagamandalam, had planned their wedding in November, but had to cancel their wedding reception due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Around 20 members, including the bride and groom got married in a simple ceremony on Sunday.

To prevent people from venturing outdoors, police personnel were stationed at major intersections in the towns of Udhagamandalam, Coonoor, Kotagiri and Gudalur.

They stopped motorcyclists and other stray road users.

A Tibetan man, who had come to purchase milk from a shop was stopped by the police, who took away the man’s keys and made him wait for over 20 minutes.

“I have a small child who is just three-years-old, and she needs milk, but the police are refusing to let me go to the shop,” said the man, before the police finally let him off with a warning.

Others, too, were stopped and censured for venturing out.

P. Pauldas, a local resident, said that his wife had become sick and that he had come out of the house to purchase medicine.

Police also stopped youngsters on motorcycles, a few of whom, apart from defying the curfew were also found to have been driving while under the influence of alcohol. The police imposed fines on them.

Local residents also banded together and made lunch and tea for police personnel. A few families in Udhagamandalam town came together to make lunch for the police which they handed over to the district police personnel in Udhagamandalam.