Business yet to gain momentum at Gani Market in Erode

With three weeks left for Deepavali, business is yet to pick up at the E.K.M. Abdul Gani Textile Market (Gani Market). Those who own the shops fear that traders would not turn up in the coming days also.

There were 740 weekly shops, 330 daily shops and 40 petty shops at Panneerselvam Park that is visited by traders from across the State and also from other States. The weekly shops function from Monday evening to Tuesday night as bulk purchases are done by traders, who sell it in their respective areas. As the corporation proposed to modernise the market at ₹51.59 crore, over 220 weekly shops that were functioning in the area were removed and shopkeepers were forced to operate at temporary places and on roads during Tuesdays.

S. Sakthivel, secretary, Erode Gani Market Weekly Textile Traders Association said that various factors, rains across the State, drop in purchasing power of the people, Goods and Services Tax on textile products and eviction of shop owners from the market premises had resulted in poor business during the current season. “We suffered because of demonetization and later due to GST. Now we have to run our shops on roads and traders could not locate us”, he added.

Shopkeepers said that they sought time till Deepavali to relocate their shops so that they could complete the business in the festival season.

“But they rushed things and evicted us and is yet to begin the work”, a trader speaking on anonymity said.

Another shopkeeper said that their business was poor during festival seasons in the past three years and fear that it would continue in the current season also. “Transactions worth over ₹1 crore to ₹3 crore was usual earlier. But now, it is less than half-a-crore”, he added.