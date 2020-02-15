Business-to-business platform launched

Texvalley, the integrated shopping complex in Erode, has launched a hybrid (online and offline) business-to-business platform and aims to connect 1.5 lakh retailers across the country in three years.

Textiles Secretary Ravi Capoor launched the platform at Texvalley on Thursday. According to a release from Texvalley, the hybrid market place is geared to establish a network of distribution centres linked to the textile and clothing retail hubs in the country.

Small and medium-scale apparel and textile retailers across the country can be part of the network. While they will be part of the online market place, they can also avail of the offline facilities that Texvalley provides - design hub, fulfilment centre, training facilities and showrooms. Further, Texvalley B2B is partnering with Osta, a multi-purpose digital payment platform, to help sellers and buyers in the B to B make payments and transactions.

Speaking at the event, the Secretary urged textile export promotion councils and textile associations to make use of the Texvalley infrastructure and conduct events there regularly. He also said the Texvalley management should release a fixed event calendar for 10 years. This would help buyers and overseas customers plan their visits.

He released at the event the products made by Erode Viscose Rayon Fabrics Manufacturers Association and said the Ministry planned to create awareness among manufacturers to form at least 100 such companies across the country.