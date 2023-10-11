Business Network India to explore opportunities at Kuala Lumpur summit

October 11, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

As part of its entrepreneurship promotion initiatives, Business Network India (BNI), Coimbatore, along with its chapters in the rest of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, has partnered with Malaysia-based Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) to explore business opportunities in South East Asian countries.

A delegation of BNI Tamil Nadu is to take part in the inaugural GOPIO International Expo and Business Summit 2023 at Kuala Lumpur from December 1 to 3.

The Business Summit aims at serving as a pivotal global platform for the growth and progress of People of Indian Origin (PIO) and Indian Diaspora Businesses and entrepreneurs, for fruitful connections and collaborative opportunities for over 400 dignitaries, exhibitors, delegates and guests from over 20 countries, said Gunasekaran, Chairman of GOPIO International, in Coimbatore on Wednesday, while addressing the Global Expo and Knowledge Summit 2024, a roadshow of Jubilant Tamil Nadu to be organised in Coimbatore, by BNI Tamil Nadu, from February 1 to 3, 2024.

Citing the impressive scale of investments by China in Southeast Asian countries, Mr. Gunasekaran emphasised on the imperative need for India to equip PIOs in Malaysia with entrepreneurship skills.

Though a small country, Malaysia’s robust infrastructure, including seaports and airports, was ideal for Indian investments, he said.

The scope for showcasing business potential in organic farm produces was highlighted by Ganesan, Founder Director of Kotagiri-based Wild Eden Organic Farms and Vice-President of Thondaimandalam Organic Farmers’ Association (THOFA).

Malaysia would serve as a gateway for business opportunities for ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), said C.K. Ashok Kumar, Founder Chairman, First World Community (FWC), an entrepreneurship enablement platform for the global Indian diaspora. He launched the portal for Jubilant Tamil Nadu’s Global Expo and Knowledge Summit 2024, supported by FaME TN (erstwhile MSME Trade and Investment Promotion Bureau), StartupTN, FWC, THOFA and GOPIO.

Abuthahir, Director - Jubilant Tamil Nadu, said the three-day Global Expo and Knowledge Summit 2024, had been conceptualised as a springboard for fostering entrepreneurship.

There would be over 75 speakers and the event would feature lounges for discussions, collaborations and co-creation by participants, Mr. Abuthahir said.