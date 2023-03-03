Business at textile shops in Erode expected to pick up as byelection ends

March 03, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST

Business at the textile shops in the city that was affected for over a month due to restriction on carrying cash, and seizures for want of valid documents is expected to pick up from next week as the model code of conduct will be withdrawn on March 4.

As many as 1,000 textile shops function at the E. K. M. Abdul Gani Textile Market (Gani Market) at Panneerselvam Park in the city while over 3,200 shops selling textile products function on Eswaran Kovil Street, at Manikoondu, Ashokapuram and near Central Theatre. Merchants and traders from various districts and from other States frequently purchase products in the area.

The shops are located in the area that comes under the Erode (East) Assembly constituency. Owing to the byelection on February 27, the model code of conduct came into force from January 18. The restriction on carrying cash above ₹50,000 hit the merchants and traders and this affected the business completely. The average retail sales in the last one month was 10% to 15% while the wholesale business was less than 5%.

P. Ganesh, a trader, said they sold only towels, dhotis and saris for six weeks and they were unable to pay wages to their workers.

K. Selvaraj, president of the Erode Gani Market Weekly All Textile Merchants’ Association, said even small merchants from other districts carried a minimum of ₹1 lakh to purchase and due to restrictions, they did not turn up. He said transactions worth ₹ 100 crore were affected while produced textile items worth over ₹250 crore were lying idle. “The livelihood of traders, merchants, weavers and others associated with the business, including loadmen and drivers were affected completely,” he said and expressed confidence that the business would pick up from next week.

Summer season had started and cotton items, including saris and towels, would be in good demand from March to June, he said and added that readymade garments from Ahmedabad and Kolkata would arrive next week. Once the model code was withdrawn, merchants from other districts and other States would turn up regularly, Mr. Selvaraj said.