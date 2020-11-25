Business as usual for industries in Coimbatore

However, banks and government offices remained closed

Industries across all sectors in Coimbatore district operated as usual on Wednesday, though the State government had declared a public holiday across the State because of cyclone Nivar.

“The cyclone did not have any impact in Coimbatore district. Hence, we decided to operate the industries. With industrial activity just reviving, we cannot afford to shut down,” said R. Ramamurthy, president of Coimbatore District Small Industries Association. The Association consulted with government officials here and decided that the units will continue operations. However, banks were closed on Wednesday, he said.

According to J. James, president of Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises, the cyclone has not had any impact in the district. So all private business activities went on as usual on Wednesday. Only government offices and banks remained closed.

The cyclone is not expected to have any major impact in the district and hence, industries will continue to function on Thursday too, the association heads said.