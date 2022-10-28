Buses to Tiruchendur, Palani from Coimbatore

The TNSTC will run special buses to Tiruchendur and Palani till October 31, Monday due to the high rush, said a senior official in the department. The special buses were announced for Deepavali rush and based on request from the public, they are continued.

The department will ply five buses to Tiruchendur from Coimbatore and one or more to Palani every day, based on the crowd, the official said.

Two-wheeles and four-wheelers to be blocked at Marudhamalai

Two-wheelers and four-wheelers will be blocked from entering Marudhamalai on Sunday and Monday, according to the temple administration.

The annual Soorasamharam and Thirukalyanam events for Sashti festival will be held at the temple on Sunday and Monday. Expecting heavy crowd, the authorities said the devotees can use the temple vehicle to reach the premises from Sunday morning to Monday noon. Only Very Important Persons and administrators will be allowed to enter in four-wheelers, temple administration and the Vadavalli Police said.

Director of Sugarcane Breeding Institute

G. Hemaprabha, a plant breeder of repute, assumed charge as the Director of ICAR - Sugarcane Breeding Institute (SBI), Coimbatore on October 27. She was serving as Director (Acting) of ICAR-SBI, prior to this assignment. She is the first woman Director of the 111-year old Sugarcane Breeding Institute. At present, ‘Co’ (Coimbatore) varieties developed at the Institute occupy over 78 % of the area under sugarcane cultivation in the country.

Awareness campaign on crop insurance scheme

Coimbatore Collector GS Sameeran on Friday flagged off an awareness vehicle that will visit different parts of the district till November 13 to create awareness on the Prime Minister Crop Insurance scheme. The Collector also received 62 petitions at the farmers’ grievance meeting held on Friday. The petitions were related to different subjects such as increasing ground water level, patta transfer, and removal of encroachments.

‘Pudhumai Penn’ scheme

Under the State’s ‘Pudhumai Penn’ scheme launched in August, 1.13 lakh girl students in the district in their second, third and fourth years of their higher and technical education received ₹1,000 a month each directly to their bank accounts. These girl students had completed their school education in government schools. First year and left out students can apply for the benefit through https://www.pudhumaipenn.tn.gov.in from November 1-11.