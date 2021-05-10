Buses, taxis and autorickshaws stay off roads in districts

With the two-week complete lockdown coming into effect from Monday, buses, taxis and autorickshaws stayed off the road in the districts on the day.

The Salem Corporation operated two buses to transport the civic body workers. The markets as usual witnessed heavy crowd in the early hours of the day. Though the movement of two-wheelers and four-wheelers seemed normal until noon, only a few vehicles were seen on the roads in the afternoon. Hotels and eateries operated only for providing takeaways and TASMAC outlets remained closed.

The Labour Department has set up a help desk at the Salem Railway junction to assist workers wishing to return to their native States.

The Salem City police has set up about 16 check points within city limits and has deployed 747 personnel for vehicle checks and to provide security for Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital. Forty personnel have been deployed at the Medical College near the Steel Plant where Remdesivir is being sold.

Salem District police has set up over 30 check points and has deployed about 1,200 personnel. Superintendent of Police S.Deepa Ganiger said that motorists found moving without valid reasons were stopped and advised to go home.

In Namakkal, police have set up 24 check posts.

Motorists warned and let off in Erode

In Erode, wholesale shops at the Nethaji Market started functioned from Sunday evening to Monday morning, while retail shops were allowed only till 7 a.m. Vegetable and provision stores, meat and fish stalls functioned till noon. While hotels and restaurants had parcel service, Amma canteens functioned as usual.

In the absence of buses, taxis and autorickshaws, the roads wore a deserted look in the noon. Motorists moving on the road without genuine reasons were warned and let off by the police.

Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai told The Hindu that 1,300 police personnel were on duty on shift basis to enforce total lockdown in the district. Two inter-State check-posts with Karnataka at Hasanur and Thattakarai in Bargur Hills and 11 inter-district check posts were manned with additional police personnel and only ambulances, vehicles carrying vegetables and essential commodities were allowed to enter the district. Forty-three temporary check points were created to monitor vehicle movement.