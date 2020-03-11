Buses from Kerala being sanitised to combat COVID-19

With neighbouring Kerala having 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection, the Health Department has started cleaning buses coming from Kerala with disinfectant solution at the end of every trip at various bus stands in Coimbatore.

Similarly, the Department has advised TNSTC and operators of private buses plying in Coimbatore and those plying between Coimbatore and other districts in Tamil Nadu to sanitise the vehicles using disinfectant solution at the end of trips at night.

G. Ramesh Kumar, Deputy Director of Health Services, Coimbatore, said that the Department staff also conducted awareness sessions for the crew and passengers of buses coming from Kerala.

They demonstrated hand washing techniques and use of hand sanitisers on Wednesday for the crew and passengers of buses that arrived Coimbatore from various places in Kerala.

The cleaning of the buses was to disinfect surfaces such as seats, handrails and door handle that are touched by passengers and crew.

Small droplets released from a COVID-19 infected person while sneezing or coughing can land on surfaces like these and the virus can spread to others when they touch such surfaces and then touch their their eyes, nose or mouth.

Coimbatore is having direct bus services to various destinations in Kerala including Ernakulam, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts where the 14 persons were tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Kumar said that Coimbatore did not have anyone with suspected symptoms of COVID-19 as on Wednesday.

Already, the Department has issued advisory to the management of malls, theatres, shopping centres, supermarkets, auditoriums and offices to clean floors and surfaces like railings with disinfectant solution.

Coimbatore District Collector K. Rajamani, who is closely monitoring preventive measures against COVID-19, conducted a multi-department review meeting on Wednesday.