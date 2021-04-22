Buses fined for violating COVID-19 protocols in Salem

Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran imposed fine on three buses for violating COVID-19 safety guidelines issued by the State government to contain the spread of the disease.

Mr. Ravichandran along with senior officials conducted inspections at various places and checked adherence to various COVID-19 safety guidelines.

During checks at Ammapet, Mr. Ravichandran imposed a fine of ₹5,000 each on three buses for boarding passengers beyond the permitted capacity and allowing passengers to travel in standing.

Mr. Ravichandran also inspected a private wedding hall.

According to a release, this month alone, the Corporation has collected fine to the tune of ₹4.89 lakh from individuals and businesses for violating COVID-19 protocols.

As on Wednesday, there are 50 containment zones in the Corporation limits and 2,988 persons are under quarantine.

The Corporation has also planned to distribute masks and immunity-building medicines in rural areas.