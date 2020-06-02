Buses find very few takers on Day 2 in Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI

02 June 2020 23:44 IST

Public response to the start of bus operations fizzled out on Day 2, with buses waiting for hours together for passengers to trickle in at Krishangiri new bus stand on Tuesday.

While Day 1 saw a warm response, albeit in few numbers given the clear instructions on minimal bus services and reduced passenger intake, Day 2 had a different story.

Buses waited it out for passengers to fill in, even as buses were required to ply only 60% of its passenger strength. For those passengers, who had boarded the bus, it was an arduous wait until the buses filled up to the limited passenger strength. Even those buses that were bound to Hosur with a workforce were seen waiting for longer than usual.

Earlier, the Dharmapuri division of Tamil Nadu State Corporation had announced services for Krishnagiri with 243 buses for towns and rural areas with limited capacity. Under this, bus services were envisioned with 50% bus services and 60% passenger intake. This entailed 178 town route services and 65 rural route services.

In Dharmapuri, a total of 208 buses were pressed into service for town and rural routes on Monday.