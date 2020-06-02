Coimbatore

Buses find very few takers on Day 2 in Krishnagiri

Public response to the start of bus operations fizzled out on Day 2, with buses waiting for hours together for passengers to trickle in at Krishangiri new bus stand on Tuesday.

While Day 1 saw a warm response, albeit in few numbers given the clear instructions on minimal bus services and reduced passenger intake, Day 2 had a different story.

Buses waited it out for passengers to fill in, even as buses were required to ply only 60% of its passenger strength. For those passengers, who had boarded the bus, it was an arduous wait until the buses filled up to the limited passenger strength. Even those buses that were bound to Hosur with a workforce were seen waiting for longer than usual.

Earlier, the Dharmapuri division of Tamil Nadu State Corporation had announced services for Krishnagiri with 243 buses for towns and rural areas with limited capacity. Under this, bus services were envisioned with 50% bus services and 60% passenger intake. This entailed 178 town route services and 65 rural route services.

In Dharmapuri, a total of 208 buses were pressed into service for town and rural routes on Monday.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 2, 2020 11:46:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/buses-find-very-few-takers-on-day-2-in-krishnagiri/article31734436.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY