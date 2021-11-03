Buses diverted to ease traffic flow in Erode

Erode

03 November 2021 00:03 IST

Places identified in the city for shoppers to park vehicles

To ensure free movement of shoppers and to prevent traffic congestion, buses were denied permission to ply through bazaar areas here from Tuesday afternoon.

Buses from Salem, Tiruchengode, Namakkal moving towards Erode through Pallipalayam were diverted through Cauvery Road, K.N.K. Road, Moolapattarai Krishna Chetty Street to reach the bus stand.

Buses moving through Manikoondu to reach the bus stand were diverted through Panneerselvam Park, Saveetha Junction and Vasuki Street.

Likewise, buses from Coimbatore and Tiruppur coming through Perundurai were diverted through Perundurai Road, M.G.R. Statue Junction, Mettur Road, Royal Theatre and reach the bus stand.

Buses from Dharapuram, Kangeyam, Kodumudi, Karur and Dindigul were diverted through Kalaimadu Silai Junction, M.G.R. Statue Junction, Mettur Road and Royal Theatre to reach the bus stand.

Collector H. Krishnanunni in a release asked the bus drivers and conductors not to run their vehicles jam-packed and to halt vehicles only at bus stops.

Since vehicle parking is a major concern during festival season on R.K.V. Road, at Panneerselvam Park, Manikoondu and other locations where commercial establishments are located, the district administration has created temporaray parking spaces on school grounds. Two-wheelers can be parked at the Government Girls High School on K.N.K. Road, near Gandhi Statue, at the Government Elementary School on K.N.K. Road, at Krishna Theatre on R.K.V. Road and at C.S.I. Higher Secondary School. Four wheelers can be parked at Star Theatre on Park Road and at C.S.I. Higher Secondary School premises.