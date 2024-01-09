ADVERTISEMENT

Bus strike: TNSTC services not hit in Coimbatore, Tiruppur districts

January 09, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Bus services of TNSTC, Coimbatore, were not affected on Tuesday, the first day of the indefinite strike call given by trade unions. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Coimbatore, operated near-normal bus services, both on city and mofussil routes, on Tuesday, on the first day of indefinite strike call by major trade unions demanding better service and pay conditions.

According to official sources, 581 bus services were operated through the 17 branches in Coimbatore district. While there were no signs of passengers facing unusual trouble to reach their destinations at the city bus stand, the scenario was slightly different at the mofussil bus stands where the usual bustle was visibly missing, and the occupancy was lesser.

But for a protest staged by members of Anna Thozhialar Sangam and a few other trade unions in front of TNSTC Depot at Sungam, the operations were carried out without any hindrance, according to a senior official.

In Tiruppur district, a little over 90% of the 446 planned bus services were operated through the eight branches.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US