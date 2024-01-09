GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bus strike: TNSTC services not hit in Coimbatore, Tiruppur districts

January 09, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Bus services of TNSTC, Coimbatore, were not affected on Tuesday, the first day of the indefinite strike call given by trade unions.

Bus services of TNSTC, Coimbatore, were not affected on Tuesday, the first day of the indefinite strike call given by trade unions. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Coimbatore, operated near-normal bus services, both on city and mofussil routes, on Tuesday, on the first day of indefinite strike call by major trade unions demanding better service and pay conditions.

According to official sources, 581 bus services were operated through the 17 branches in Coimbatore district. While there were no signs of passengers facing unusual trouble to reach their destinations at the city bus stand, the scenario was slightly different at the mofussil bus stands where the usual bustle was visibly missing, and the occupancy was lesser.

But for a protest staged by members of Anna Thozhialar Sangam and a few other trade unions in front of TNSTC Depot at Sungam, the operations were carried out without any hindrance, according to a senior official.

In Tiruppur district, a little over 90% of the 446 planned bus services were operated through the eight branches.

