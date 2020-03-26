Bus stand, school ground will turn into markets

In order to avoid overcrowding of the municipal and farmers’ markets here, the Nilgiris district administration has decided to ask merchants to sell essential items at the Ooty town bus stand and the Shri Shanthi Vijai Girls Higher Secondary School grounds.

District Collector J. Innocent Divya told presspersons on Thursday that while a few shops would continue to function in the municipal market complex, the other merchants would be asked to set up stalls at the two locations.

Officials made chalk markings at the market entrance to ensure personal distancing among the people to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. People were allowed into the market complex in batches. The district administration asked merchants to display the prices of commodities outside their shops to prevent profiteering. The Collector said people could lodge complaints of overpricing against store owners with the district administration on toll free number 1077.

“We have also told merchants that it was their duty to ensure personal distancing among people visiting their stores,” said the Collector.

According to officials, 91 cases were registered against individuals for defying prohibitory orders on Thursday. Officials warned of stricter action, including arrests in the coming days.

732 in home quarantine

The Collector also said that 732 people were in home quarantine in the Nilgiris. They had been told not to step out of their homes. She reiterated that none of these people had tested positive. She, however, warned of action if any of them ventured out.