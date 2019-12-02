Bus shelters close to traffic signals continue to add to congestion

Bus shelters positioned near traffic signals continue to disturb free movement of vehicles on some of the roads in the city.

Though repositioning of such bus shelters was proposed in various inter-departmental meetings, many of them are yet to be relocated, adding to the congestion on roads.

Relocation of such bus shelters was also discussed in several sessions of the District Road Safety Committee, according to its members.

K. Kathirmathiyon, member of the District Road Safety Committee, pointed that relocation of some of the bus shelters was proposed four years ago, as they affect free movement of vehicles, but are yet to be done.

Identified

Bus shelters that were obstructing traffic flow were identified by a team of officials from the police, Highways Department, Road Transport Authority and Coimbatore Corporation.

Several such bus shelters were identified and the District Collector issued orders for their repositioning.

“The bus shelter on Mettupalayam Road close to Chinthamani Co-Operative Super Market was one of the shelters the authorities planned to relocate to a vacant place close to Central Theatre complex. However, the structure still remains at the same location,” says Mr. Kathirmathiyon.

Another bus stop at Vadavalli, which was also in the list, is yet to be relocated.

According to traffic police personnel, who witness the obstruction caused by such bus shelters on a daily basis, relocation of many such structures will ease vehicle movement.

Bus shelters in front of CSI Church at Uppilipalayam signal, Singanallur signal, Avinashilingam University signal and the one on NSR Road at Saibaba Kovil signal are a few to name, they say.

According to C. Panneerselvam from Ramanathapuram, who travels by bus to workplace, some bus drivers also violate rules while halting the vehicle at places where the bus shelter is close to traffic signal.

“If the bus shelter is situated before the signal, some drivers tend to cross the signal first when green light is on and then halt the vehicle after the signal. If the bus waiting shelter is situated right after the signal and the traffic signal is red, conductors force passengers to alight from the bus while waiting for the green signal,” he says.

An official with the Road Transport Authority said that the trouble posed by such bus waiting shelters will be brought to the attention of the District Collector at the next meeting of the District Road Safety Committee.

R. Mutharasu, who recently assumed charge as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Coimbatore city, said that he will collect details of bus shelters in the city that affect traffic movement due to the halting of buses.

“The police have decided to seek for the relocation of a bus shelter at the exit of a mall near Saravanampatti,” he said.

Mr. Kathirmathiyon wanted a joint inspection of officials from the police, Highways Department, Road Transport Authority and the Corporation to be conducted to identify such bus shelters and relocate them not less than 150 to 200 metres away from the traffic signals.