Bus services to village stopped suddenly, alleges activist

Government bus services to a village at Kinathukadavu was stopped suddenly, causing hardships to school students and other residents, alleged an activist on Saturday.

A.K. Periyarmani, a social activist from Immidipalayam village near Kinathukadavu, said that the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus used to make four trips in a day for the past 25 years from the village. “For the past 10 days, the bus comes only once in a day at 8 a.m.,” he said. Route No. 42 bus is operated between between Pollachi and Devaradipalayam near Kinathukadavu, he said.

Many school students studying at Government Higher Secondary School, Kinathukadavu and Panchayat Union Primary School, have bus passes but do not have bus services to come back home from school, Mr. Periyarmani said.

“The students are walking at least three km. to reach their homes from the school,” he claimed.

Apart from students, those who go to work to Pollachi or Coimbatore had to depend on auto rickshaws for their return trips in the evenings, the activist claimed.

Mr. Periyarmani said that he planned to petition District Collector K. Rajamani on Monday regarding this issue.

When contacted, a senior TNSTC official said that he would instruct the Pollachi TNSTC Branch Manager to look into the complaint and the issue would be solved by Monday.