Bus services should resume: MSMEs

COIMBATORE

13 August 2020 22:16 IST

Industries in the Micro, Small and Medium-scale segment (MSMEs) here have appealed to the officials to provide better transport facilities so that workers can report to work.

The Federation of Coimbatore Industries Association said buses should be operated during peak hours in the morning and evening for workers in the district to report to work every day and return home. The Associations also called for removal of the need for e-passes for inter-district movement.

Meanwhile, the Coimbatore Compressor Industries Association appealed to the Union Government to resume train services across the country.

M. Raveendran, president of the Association, said, in a press release, the air compressor manufacturers in Coimbatore supplied products across the country. They were mostly in the small and micro sector. The units usually sent the compressors to the buyers through trains. Now that train services were suspended, the manufacturers were unable to send the products or personnel to install the compressors. They were facing financial crisis because of the lockdown and could not afford to organise air travel or taxi services for the personnel.

At present, the railways was operating special AC train services between New Delhi and State capitals. These services were not sufficient for the industries located in tier-two cities and other towns. The Central Government should consider resuming atleast weekly train service between State capitals, he said.

The Federation also appealed to the bankers and District Collector to ensure that MSMEs with current accounts got loans as the industries had resumed operations. “We have a list of 410 units that submitted applications to the banks, but were unable to get loans. These units have annual turnover of ₹10 lakh to ₹40 lakh. They do not have loans now and have current accounts. But, the banks are not lending to them now,” said J. James, one of the co-ordinators of the Federation.