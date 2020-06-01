Bus services resume with safety measures

Screening of passengers for fever and other symptoms of COVID-19, offering them hand sanitisers and sanitising of seats after every trip marked the resumption of bus services by Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) across the western region on Monday. The crew wore masks and gloves, and mostly strove to ensure that seating complied with the physical distancing norms.

In Coimbatore, commuters lamented low frequency of services that also led to crowding inside a few buses despite the physical distancing norms.

As per government directions, TNSTC Coimbatore Division operated 992 town and mofussil buses, which was only 50 % of the total fleet. These comprised 375 buses in Coimbatore Zone, 160 buses in Udhagamandalam Zone, 279 buses in Erode Zone and 178 buses in Tiruppur Zone. Officials said on Sunday that only 20 passengers will be allowed per town bus and 31 passengers will be allowed per mofussil bus to maintain physical distancing.

“They can operate more buses while maintaining physical distancing among passengers,” suggested R. Vijay, a passenger at Gandhipuram Town Bus Terminus.

At the Gandhipuram Town Bus Stand, a town bus plying on Route No. 87 from Gandhipuram to Kovilpalayam allowed passengers on almost all the seats. “Buses to Kovilpalayam will be available only once in two hours. Many do not want to miss this bus,” a bus driver at the terminus told The Hindu. While most of the buses plying on the streets were observed to be sparsely occupied, a few town buses, including a bus on Route No. 1C near Coimbatore Railway Station, were seen to have passengers occupying nearly all the seats.

A TNSTC official said that the buses were allowed to have few more passengers as ‘standees’ on Monday, with 10 standing passengers allowed in town buses and six passengers in mofussil buses apart from those who are seated. “We are studying the routes with low bus frequency and we will operate more buses,” the official said. Out of 375 buses in Coimbatore district, 262 were town buses operated in the city on Monday.

The lack of frequency was attributed to private buses not operating. V. Duraikannan, president of Coimbatore District Bus Owners Association (South), said nearly 350 private buses across Coimbatore district were not operated as it was not viable to operate with only 60 % occupancy.

Market to be shifted

In Erode, though 35 passengers were allowed in each bus, the occupancy rate in most of the buses was much less. Since the vegetable market functioned from the bus stand, the buses were operated from the Coimbatore and Salem racks. Officials said the market would be shifted in a week, after which the buses would be operated from other racks.

Using the public address system, police asked the commuters to wear mask and follow physical distancing. Private bus owners in Erode district said they would resume services from June 5, and mini bus operators said they were waiting for directions from the government.

Low occupancy marked the resumption of bus services in Salem and Namakkal districts. TNSTC officials said 397 buses in Salem and 162 in Namakkal were scheduled for operation on Monday. Physical distancing norms were ensured, with one passenger on a two-seater section and two passengers on the three-seater section (the middle seat was kept empty).

Conductors asked the passengers to wear masks before boarding the buses. The buses had posters that said the vehicles had been sanitised. Namakkal Collector K. Megraj checked the safety measures at the Namakkal bus stand.

Steady passenger flow

In Krishnagiri district, the bus stations saw a flow of travellers through the day. Bus services to Hosur also saw a steady flow of travellers. The TNSTC staff had its work cut out -- ensuring that passengers wore masks, were checked with thermal temperature scanners, and were seated as per the physical distancing norms.

Earlier, the Dharmapuri division of TNSTC had announced that 243 buses would be operated for the towns and rural areas with 60 % passenger intake. The services comprised 178 town services and 65 rural services. In Dharmapuri, 144 buses were operated as town services and 64 on the rural routes.

(With inputs from S.P. Saravanan in Erode, Vignesh Vijayakumar in Salem and P.V. Srividya in Krishnagiri)