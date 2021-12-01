Bus services between Coimbatore and Kerala resume after 20 months

Interstate government bus services between Coimbatore and various destinations in Kerala resumed on Wednesday after a gap of 20 months.

The services remained suspended due to the COVID-19-induced restrictions imposed by the State government. The interstate services of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) and Kerala Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) resumed on Wednesday morning after the government on Tuesday allowed operation of public transport between the two States.

TNSTC and KSRTC buses plied between Coimbatore and Palakkad from Ukkadam bus stand. Similarly, services between Pollachi and Palakkad also resumed.

Till Tuesday, TNSTC and KSRTC had been operating buses upto the interstate border at Walayar, Meenakshipuram and Anaikatti. Commuters used to get down on either side of the border and cross the border by walking to board buses to Palakkad and Coimbatore.

State Express Transport Corporation and KSRTC operated services between Coimbatore and other destinations in Kerala from the Tiruvalluvar bus stand at Gandhipuram.