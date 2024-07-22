Bus service to remote hamlets disrupted due to poor roads in Bargur Hills

The prolonged delay in resuming TNSTC bus service from Thamaraikarai to Madam in Bargur Hills, due to poor road conditions, has severely impacted commuters, leaving them with no choice but to rely on pickup vehicles at great risk to their lives.

Of the 15 km stretch, six km of the road passes through the forest area between Thamaraikarai and Devarmalai, which suffered extensive damage due to incessant rain and was rendered non-motorable. Additionally, two high-level bridges across streams at Eratti and Devarmalai have been under construction for the past three years with no significant progress. Students of the Government Higher Secondary School at Devarmalai from Eratti, Onthanai, Bejalatti, Kalvarai, Anaipodu, Madam, Thamaraikarai, and other habitations depend solely on the bus to reach school.

Residents also rely on the bus to reach Bargur and Anthiyur for hospital visits, markets, and college. “Stagnant rainwater has made the road slushy, and the bus service has been suspended for over 10 days,” said P. Veerabadran of Devarmalai. He mentioned that students now have to spend ₹50 per day on a pickup van to reach school and return home. “A lone tusker has been blocking the road for days, making it inaccessible,” he added.

A resident of Eratti noted that the service road laid alongside the construction site is non-motorable year-round, making transportation a nightmare for pregnant women. “Women need to reach government hospitals in Bargur or Anthiyur for check-ups or deliveries, and this problem has persisted for years,” said an elderly woman from Kalvarai. The residents reported that the road condition had improved over the past five days as the rain stopped. “Even a private garment company operates its vehicle on this road, but the TNSTC bus driver refuses to resume service and halt at Thamaraikarai,” said another resident. They urged for bridge works to be expedited and the road to be re-laid.

The issue was brought to the attention of Anthiyur MLA A.G. Venkatachalam on Monday, who directed the TNSTC Branch Manager in Anthiyur to inspect the road and resume the bus service. Additionally, the Block Development Officer in Anthiyur was instructed to deploy an earthmover to make the road motorable and expedite the bridge construction. “Their demand for a tar-topped road will be fulfilled soon,” he told The Hindu.

