ADVERTISEMENT

Bus service introduced for residents of tribal village in Yercaud

March 26, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Within 24 hours after tribal people submitted a petition seeking bus facility at Nagalur in Yercaud, bus service was provided to them.

On Thursday evening, Collector S. Karmegam inspected various villages in Yercaud and received petitions from the public.

The residents of Nagalur village submitted a petition seeking bus service in the evening hours for students studying in Nagalur Model School.

After receiving the petition, the Collector contacted the TNSTC Salem division officials and instructed them to provide a bus for Nagalur immediately. Based on the instruction, the officials provided bus service for the village.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Transport officials said the bus started service on Friday evening. It left Yercaud bus stand at 4.10 p.m. and reached the school at 4.30 p.m., covering Karadiyur and Kowkoor before reaching Sekkarapatti.

At 7.30 p.m., the bus was operated to Salem from the Yercaud bus stand. It will benefit around 4,000 people residing in Nagalur and nearby villages, officials added.

Meanwhile, the villagers thanked the Collector for providing bus service. Mr. Karmegam said that instructions were given to officials to provide basic amenities like drinking water, toilets, and bus facilities in Yercaud and to monitor them.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US