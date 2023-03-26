HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bus service introduced for residents of tribal village in Yercaud

March 26, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Within 24 hours after tribal people submitted a petition seeking bus facility at Nagalur in Yercaud, bus service was provided to them.

On Thursday evening, Collector S. Karmegam inspected various villages in Yercaud and received petitions from the public.

The residents of Nagalur village submitted a petition seeking bus service in the evening hours for students studying in Nagalur Model School.

After receiving the petition, the Collector contacted the TNSTC Salem division officials and instructed them to provide a bus for Nagalur immediately. Based on the instruction, the officials provided bus service for the village.

Transport officials said the bus started service on Friday evening. It left Yercaud bus stand at 4.10 p.m. and reached the school at 4.30 p.m., covering Karadiyur and Kowkoor before reaching Sekkarapatti.

At 7.30 p.m., the bus was operated to Salem from the Yercaud bus stand. It will benefit around 4,000 people residing in Nagalur and nearby villages, officials added.

Meanwhile, the villagers thanked the Collector for providing bus service. Mr. Karmegam said that instructions were given to officials to provide basic amenities like drinking water, toilets, and bus facilities in Yercaud and to monitor them.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.