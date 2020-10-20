Bus service from Coimbatore to Pilloor Dam to resume soon

A senior official from the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Coimbatore Division, said that at least one bus service will be resumed from Coimbatore to Pilloor Dam soon.

Nearly two months after the TNSTC resumed bus services in Coimbatore district, residents of Pilloor Dam area face a lack of connectivity through buses to the city and Mettupalayam.

According to M. Mallan, a resident of Kodiyur near the Pilloor Dam, said that when his daughter-in-law went to labour in September, he had to hire a jeep to reach Mettupalayam Government Hospital for her admission. “Many families are forced to hire jeeps from local shop owners by paying ₹ 1,000 or ₹2,000 to reach Mettupalayam for any emergency purposes,” he said.

Residents of many tribal settlements located near the Pilloor Dam area are also affected by the lack of bus services, he said. Two bus services that reach Pilloor Dam by 10 a.m. and at 5 p.m. were available prior to the imposition of lockdown and these have not been resumed in the past seven months, Mr. Mallan said.