Bus service flagged off on the newly-constructed connecting road in Yercaud

September 24, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari
Salem District Collector S. Karmegam flagged off the bus service at Maramangalam panchayat in Yercaud on Sunday.

Salem District Collector S. Karmegam flagged off the bus service at Maramangalam panchayat in Yercaud on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The 25-year-long wait of tribal people in Yercaud for a connecting road between Kottachedu and Narthanchedu came true on Sunday as Salem District Collector S. Karmegam flagged off a bus service through the connecting road.

Many tribal villages in Maramangalam Panchayat in Yercaud Panchayat Union lacked road facilities. If people had to go to Yercaud from Kottachedu, they used to travel 28 km or walk through the mud road for around 3 km to reach the main road in Narthanchedu and then reach Yercaud. During rainy season, they found it difficult to pass through the road. For the past 25 years, the tribal people had been demanding a connecting road between Kottachedu and Narthanchedu.

Due to issues related to land acquisition, the road was delayed. The district administration negotiated with the estate owners, got land from them, and started laying the connecting road in March this year. On Sunday, the bus service was flagged off and the Collector travelled in the bus with people.

Kasthuri, a resident of Narthanchedu, said two-wheeler riders travelled with fear on the mud road. During emergency times, they faced several problems. The newly-laid road would especially help take pregnant women and sick people to yercaud soon.

Mr. Karmegam said Maramangalam panchayat people demanded a connecting road and submitted petitions to the Chief Minister and to the district administration. After proper field inspection, a road was laid at ₹7.01 crore for 2.60 km. On Saturday, TNSTC conducted a trial run through the new road, and on Sunday, the bus service was flagged off.

