Bus, motorcycle go up in flames after accident, two killed in Krishnagiri

January 09, 2023 07:50 am | Updated 07:50 am IST - Krishnagiri

A bus and a motorcycle went up in flames in an accident in Krishnagiri district on Sunday. While the bus passengers managed to escape, an Army soldier and his friend, who were on the motorcycle, died after being thrown off the vehicle.

According to the police, M. Sundaresan (38) of Ottur village near Kurubarapalli, an Army soldier, who had come to his village on leave last week, headed to a shop near Kurubarapalli on a motorcycle with his friend G. Ganesan (35) riding pillion. When they crossed the Krishnagiri–Hosur National Highway, a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus heading to Krishnagiri from Bengaluru hit their two-wheeler. In the impact, the two were thrown off the bike and died on the spot. The bike got stuck under the bus, and in the impact its petrol tank burst and the bus caught fire. Noticing the fire, the passengers immediately got off the bus.

On receiving information, firefighters rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. Due to the accident, traffic was halted in the locality for 30 minutes. The Kurubarapalli police have registered a case and are investigating.