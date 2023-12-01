BU’s herbal garden in Coimbatore with more than 230 rare and endangered species gets a website 

December 01, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Bharathiar University on Friday launched a website for its Herbal Garden on a 4.5-acre expanse in the campus hosting nearly 230 rare, endemic and endangered plant species, signalling a renewed thrust for expansion of the serene patch.

Principal Secretary, Department of Higher Education, A. Karthik, who is also the convenor of Vice-Chancellor Committee, launched the website and planted a sapling. Mr. Karthik requested the Botany Department that maintains the garden to infuse uniqueness into the website: https://herbalgarden.b-u.ac.in/, with substantial information about medicinal plants. V-C Committee members F.X. Lovelina Little Flower, Ajeet Kumar Lal Mohan, and C.A. Vasuki, and registrar in-charge K. Murugavel also took part.

Unlike the usual botanical gardens with arboretums, glass houses, green houses, shade houses, and aquatic habitat mimics, medicinal plants are nurtured in ground-raised beds in the garden located at the foot of Maruthamalai Hills, a diversity-rich part of Western Ghats.

Maintained by the Department of Botany, the University Herbal Garden came into being last year with the funding support of RUSA 2.0. The Bharathiar Cancer Theranostics and Research Center (BCTRC) serves as a foundation for extrapolating the natural diversity into a botanical garden in a holistic manner.

According to the garden coordinator K. Vasanth, Associate Professor, Department of Botany, the purpose is to popularise the usefulness of the commonly available and utilised medicinal herbs and to conserve the associated traditional knowledge for future generations.

The garden featuring diverse and functional individual compartments for different varieties and categories of plants like herbs, shrubs, trees, orchids, and primitive plants is also to be used as a means for incorporating ethnic knowledge into the academic curriculum. A team under the supervision of department head T. Parimelazhagan has initiated efforts for integration of traditional medicinal practices into scientifically valid systems of medicine.

With the intent of expanding the area of the garden further, a proposal for funding has been submitted to the National Medicinal Plants Board, Mnistry of Ayush, Government of India.

Going further, tissues of the endangered plants will be cultured and provided to farmers for commercial cultivation, Prof. Vasanth said, referring to India’s export of 1,240 million dollar Aysuh and herbal products from 2021 to 2023. As per the India Herbal Extracts Market forecast (2023-2028), the revenue is estimated to reach 2.6 billion dollars by 2027, posting a growth of 11.7% Compound Annual Growth Rate, he said.

