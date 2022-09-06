Bus gets stuck in flash flood in forest area in Erode, narrow escape for 35 passengers

The TNSTC bus that struck in a flash flood when trying to cross the low-level bridge at Neithalapuram in Erode district on Tuesday.

As many as 35 passengers of a TNSTC bus had a narrow escape after the bus they were travelling got stuck in a flash flood at Neithalapuram on Talamalai – Talavadi road in Erode district on Tuesday.

Due to heavy rain, flash floods occurred in the forest area of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve and the low-level bridge near the village got submerged. Vehicle movement was disrupted on the stretch as motorists waited for the water to recede.

At 2 p.m., the bus from Talavadi, proceeding towards Sathyamangalam through the Talamalai forest, tried to cross the bridge and got stuck in the flood. Since the water level increased, the engine could not be started and the driver and the passengers waited for the water to recede. After 30 minutes, the water flow receded and the engine was started and the bus continued its journey.