Bus facility for students appearing for board exams: Sengottaiyan

Minister for School Education, Youth Welfare and Sports Development, K.A. Sengottaiyan has said that buses will be arranged for Class 10 students appearing for their examinations from June 1 to June 12.

Addressing reporters at Gobichettipalayam on Tuesday, he said that the Leader of the Opposition M.K. Stalin had questioned how students could appear for their examinations when the Chief Minister had requested the Central government for not resuming flight and train services till May 31. “Buses will pick up students from their house and drop them after examinations, including for students in hill areas”, he said.

Mr. Sengottaiyan said that steps were taken to ensure students maintain personal spacing while writing their exams and added that students have to wear masks. “Students and parents need not fear as all precautionary measures are in place,” he added.

The Minister said that postponing the examinations further would affect the students’ career and added that only after discussions, the School Education Department had decided to conduct the examinations from June 1. He said that examinations in many States were conducted and even paper valuations had come to an end.