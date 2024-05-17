Bus drivers subjected to breath-analyser tests at Gandhipuram bus stand in Coimbatore

Traffic police teams and Transport Department officials subjected drivers of private buses and government transport corporation buses to breath analyser tests at the Gandhipuram bus stand in Coimbatore city on the second day on Friday.

The action follows the death of a man after getting trapped between two private buses earlier this week at the bus stand. The victim, Sivakumar (40), a farmer from Thengumarahada in the Nilgiris district was walking through the gap between the front and rear portion of two buses when he got trapped and died on the spot.

The driver who caused the accident, Thirunavukkarasu (40), was found to be in a drunken state by the Traffic Investigation Wing, at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

According to a Transport Department official, the driver was booked and remanded in judicial custody under IPC section 304 A (causing death by negligence) and Section 185 (Driving by a drunken person or by a person under the influence of drugs) of the Motor Vehicle Act, the violation of which leads to confiscation of the vehicle.

The incidence of accident caused by a bus driver due to intoxication at a bus stand was unusual, the official said.

Henceforth, random breath analyser tests will be conducted on bus drivers at the Gandhipuram bus stand and other starting points for public transport corporation buses, it is learnt.

The Transport Department has also requested the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation to keep spare buses and drivers for replacement in the event of any driver being found intoxicated while at work.

Seizure of buses due to intoxication of the driver must not cause hindrance to the passengers, and hence the initiative, the official added.

