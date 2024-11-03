Bus drivers and commuters express concern over U-turns at select locations in Coimbatore

The U-turns implemented on major roads in the city over the past year, meant to facilitate smoother vehicle movement and reduce long waits at traffic signals, have proven inconvenient for many motorists.

The U-turn on Mettupalayam Road is one such example. The kilometre-long stretch from New Bus Stand to Avinashilingam signal frequently faces traffic snarls and is a nightmare for pedestrians to cross. Adding to the chaos are two vegetable markets. This stretch, which originally had four traffic signals, now has nine U-turns, and commuters and bus drivers feel this has made navigation more challenging compared to the previous signal system.

“There is not enough road width on Mettupalayam Road for a bus to make a U-turn,” said B. Devaraj, a TNSTC bus driver on the Ooty-Coimbatore route. “Even when manoeuvering from the far left side, we often have to reverse and turn again. This becomes a problem, especially with two-wheelers trying to overtake in between.”

The U-turns at the Saibaba Colony Junction are reportedly the most congested. “The designated bus stop is located on the same side as the U-turn, and buses that need to turn have to wait on the buses that stop at the junction,” said a commuter.

“Lorries and pickup trucks unloading at M.G.R. Market and Anna Market, combined with roadside parking, exacerbate the situation,” said V. Balakrishnan, a bus conductor.

The TNSTC Coimbatore has brought these issues to the attention of the city police, highlighting specific cases like the bends at the Lakshmi Mills signal and outside PSG College of Technology along Avinashi Road, as well as those in front of the Sai Baba Temple and near Sivananda Colony bridge, which pose difficulties for bus drivers.

“We raised these issues with the city police a month ago and are awaiting a response,” a TNSTC official confirmed.

