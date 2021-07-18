Bus conductor suspended for misusing free tickets

The Salem Division of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation has suspended a bus conductor here for misappropriation of funds.

During a routine check near the New Bus Stand here on Sunday, the ticket-checking inspectors found that some of the male passengers had been issued with ‘free travel ticket’ meant for women passengers. The State government had made travel free for women in government buses that charged ordinary fare.

On inquiry, the officials found that the conductor, Naveen Kumar, had issued the free tickets to male passengers who were not fluent in Tamil. The conductor had issued 21 tickets to male passengers who hailed from Bihar in the particular trip and had charged them, official said.

Each ticket costs ₹ 6 and about 70 passengers had travelled in the bus, an official said.

Officials said the conductor was suspended for misappropriation of funds and an inquiry was in progress.