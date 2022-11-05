Bus conductor placed under suspension in Tiruppur

The Tiruppur Division of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) placed a bus conductor under suspension as he allegedly misbehaved with a differently abled passenger on Friday.

D. Sathyaraj, a differently abled person from Valayankadu in the district, was travelling in a government bus from Veerapandi to Tiruppur old bus stand along with his wife and children. He showed conductor A. Muthukumar the identity card given by the transport corporation to him and his care taker to travel free of cost. He told the conductor to consider his son as his caretaker, as women can travel free of cost in the town bus.

The conductor argued that his wife only can be taken as a caretaker and insisted that he took ticket for his son. Both of them went on an argument and a video of the incident went viral on social media. The conductor asked him to get down from the bus. Mr. Sathyaraj lodged a petition with the Tiruppur City Police Commissioner to take action against the conductor.

On Friday, the Transport Department placed the conductor under suspension for his behaviour with the differently abled person, said S. Ganesan, Commercial Manager of TNSTC Tiruppur division.