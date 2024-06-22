GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bus conductor in Salem arrested for smuggling ivory

Published - June 22, 2024 07:43 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 32-year-old bus conductor was suspended on Friday following his arrest in connection with a case of elephant ivory smuggling.

Acting on a tip-off, the Dharmapuri district forest department conducted a vehicle check on Thursday at the Morappur forest range. During the check, they intercepted a car and found a pair of ivory tusks. They arrested two individuals, S. Vignesh (23) and C. Muralidharan (32), both residents of Kovalankadu near Edappadi in Salem district, for smuggling the ivory from Erode to Dharmapuri.

Muralidharan was employed as a government bus conductor at the Edappadi depot. Following his arrest, the Managing Director of Salem Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Ponmudi, issued a suspension order for Muralidharan on Friday.

