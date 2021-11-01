‘Burst only green crackers’

ERODE

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has asked the public to burst less-polluting and low-sound generating green crackers from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Deepavali.

A release said Supreme Court had directed the public to burst crackers only at the stipulated time.

People should avoid bursting crackers in areas where hospitals, schools, courts and religious places were located.

The public were asked to celebrate safe and pollution-free Deepavali.