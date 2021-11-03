Burns ward set up at govt. hospital in Krishnagiri

A 10-bed serious burns ward has been set up at the government headquarters hospital here on Tuesday.

The Krishnagiri Medical College Headquarters Hospital administration has issued guidelines for safe celebration of Deepavali.

According to the hospital, children should only be allowed to burst child-friendly crackers in the presence of elders.

Bursting of crackers with hands smeared with sanitizers is dangerous and shall cause fire accidents.

Children upon lighting sparklers should be guided to discard the remains in a bucket filled with water.

Adults should also ensure that water supply is kept nearby to deal with fire accidents. Nylon, and synthetic clothes should be avoided while bursting crackers, the hospital administration has said.

Public may contact the emergency number 9499966133 for fire related injuries.