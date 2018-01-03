Burning of waste worries residents

Residents of Sugam Colony, Palaniappanagar, MGR Colony and Kurinji Nagar at Ammapalayam area near here complained of regular dumping and burning of plastics and non-biodegradable wastes in the locality.
According to them, the matter has been taken to the notice of the Thirumurganpoondi town panchayat authorities sometime back without the grievances getting redressed.
“An abandoned stone quarry situated a bit off Rakkiapalayam road at Ammapalayam is being used to dump the wastes. We have already complained to the civic authorities”, pointed out P. A. Mohanan, a businessman.
The residents alleged that it used to be a harrowing experience on daily basis due to the foul smell that spread in the area when the plastic wastes get burnt. They now plan to take the issue to the notice of higher authorities.
