Burning of garbage a cause for concern for residents

Indiscriminate burning of garbage dumped at a vacant land in Sivaya Nagar in Ward 3 has caused concern among the residents and road users who urge the corporation to intervene immediately so that garbage was disposed of properly.

Hundreds of households are located in the area and conservancy workers collect garbage from the houses every day and transport it to the street corner, dump it and set it on fire. Residents claim that this is done regularly by the workers causing pollution in the area. “Two-third of the waste comprise plastics that are burnt causing respiratory problems to many”, said a resident.

They say that workers are unmindful of the effects of burning garbage as they focus only on dumping and burning it off. “It is almost an everyday process done here”, said a resident speaking on anonymity. Residents said that burning plastic waste in residential areas led to release of toxic gases affecting all, particularly elders and children.

Since garbage mounds on street corners are burnt, many residents prefer dumping the waste at the spot round-the-clock.

Also, dark fumes pose hardship to the residents and road users who have to cover their face while crossing the stretch.

Residents said that garbage collected in pushcarts should be transferred to trucks for effective disposal. “The problem is perennial and we want the corporation to take necessary steps to stop dumping and burning of garbage”, residents added.