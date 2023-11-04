Burning garbage in the night adds to waste management woes in Coimbatore

November 04, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

While open dumping is a cause for concern in the Coimbatore Corporation over the last couple of years, residents allege that conservancy workers set fire to the dumped garbage at street corners during night to simply do away with the unsegregated waste.

N. Gunasekaran, secretary of Peelameedu Welfare Committee, alleged that conservancy workers burnt the waste every night as there was no place for them to segregate it. “We have asked them to avoid this harmful practice, but they are unable to manage the amount of waste collected every day,” he said.

Residents living near Flower Market, Peelamedu, Sai Baba Colony and Thudiyalur also expressed similar concern. “In the mornings, it is difficult to pass by Kalleswara Mill Road as the fumes from the burnt garbage makes it difficult to breathe,” said R. Kevin Raj, a resident.

On any given day, a ward generates around 30-40 tonnes of waste, of which 90% is dry waste consisting of plastics, paper, cardboard, and other non-biodegradable materials that generate hazardous pollutants when burnt. This may also lead to many health issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior official from the Sanitation Department said, “Sometimes, to prevent the waste from attracting stray dogs at night, workers set it on fire. As people don’t segregate waste at source, plastic is also added to the mix. However, instructions have been given to workers to avoid burning waste on streets.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.