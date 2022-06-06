Burliar panchayat secretary placed under suspension

(

UDHAGAMANDALAM The secretary of the Burliar panchayat was placed under suspension by Nilgiris District Collector S.P.Amrith on Monday.

In a press release, the district administration stated that the Collector had inspected various development schemes that were being undertaken on behalf of the District Rural Development Agency on May 26. During the inspection, it was noticed that the Burliar panchayat officials were not maintaining records and documents properly. The Collector had issued instructions to the officials concerned to ensure that records were maintained correctly. Despite the orders, follow-up inspections conducted in the panchayat office had revealed that no corrective steps had been taken to keep records and maintain important documents, it was learned.

As the officials had failed to act on the orders, the Collector has ordered the indefinite suspension of the panchayat secretary, S. Senthil Kumar on June 6, the press release stated.