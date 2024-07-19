ADVERTISEMENT

Burial urns on display at Government Museum in Erode

Published - July 19, 2024 06:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

School students at an exhibition of burial urns in Erode on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Burial urns dating back to the Megalithic era or Iron Age and unearthed at various places in the district and across the State, are on display at the Government Museum here on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Museum curator B. Jency said a 2,000-year-old urn, unearthed at Solar in 1992, and was kept at the Siddhartha Matriculation Higher Secondary, all these years was handed over to the museum by the school correspondent J. Jeyabarathi.

The curator said the dead are buried in a large urn pot with whole body or bones with some of the victim’s belongings and called ‘Muthumakkal Thazhi’.

Archaeologists say the Iron Age in South India was extent from 1,000 BCE to 300 BCE. She said urns unearthed at Pethampalayam, Ayyampalli, Solar and Anthiyur areas in the district were kept on display at the museum. The exhibition is on till July 31 and is open for visitors on all working days.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Erode

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US