Burial urns on display at Government Museum in Erode

Published - July 19, 2024 06:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
School students at an exhibition of burial urns in Erode on Friday.

School students at an exhibition of burial urns in Erode on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Burial urns dating back to the Megalithic era or Iron Age and unearthed at various places in the district and across the State, are on display at the Government Museum here on Friday.

Museum curator B. Jency said a 2,000-year-old urn, unearthed at Solar in 1992, and was kept at the Siddhartha Matriculation Higher Secondary, all these years was handed over to the museum by the school correspondent J. Jeyabarathi.

The curator said the dead are buried in a large urn pot with whole body or bones with some of the victim’s belongings and called ‘Muthumakkal Thazhi’.

Archaeologists say the Iron Age in South India was extent from 1,000 BCE to 300 BCE. She said urns unearthed at Pethampalayam, Ayyampalli, Solar and Anthiyur areas in the district were kept on display at the museum. The exhibition is on till July 31 and is open for visitors on all working days.

