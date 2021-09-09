Burial urn excavated from school premises in Namakkal

The burial urn which was excavated from the premises of a government school near Kabilarmalai in Namakkal district on Thursday.

NAMAKKAL

09 September 2021 23:33 IST

A burial urn with skeletal remains was excavated from the premises of a government school near Paramathi Velur here on Thursday. Revenue officials are planning to initiate procedures to conduct archaeological studies on the urn.

According to officials, the urn was excavated from the Kondhalam High School near Paramathi Velur. Classes have resumed at the school and authorities were carrying out maintenance works on the premises.

On Thursday, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) workers were deployed on the school premises to plant new saplings. While the workers were readying pits for planting saplings, they noticed the opening of a pot which was larger than usual size. The workers later dug a wider pit to excavate the urn without damage.

School teachers and revenue officials arrived at the spot and identified it as a burial urn (Muthumakkal Thazhi) as skeletal remains were also found in it. According to officials, it was an ancient practice to bury old people in urn.

A senior revenue official said that the urn had a width of about 3.5ft and its height was approximately 4ft. The urn has been safely shifted to the tahsildhar’s office here.