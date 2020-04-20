Burial of youth’s body opposed by locals

Tension prevailed at Nambiyur on Sunday night when local people opposed the move to bury the body of a 20-year-old youth, who died of lung ailment.

The youth, who is a native of Avinashi, is residing with his parents at Coimbatore Main Road at Nambiyur for the past six years.

He was suffering from lung-related problem for many years and is undergoing treatment. Recently, he was admitted to a private hospital at Coimbatore and was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Erode. But he died on Sunday afternoon.

His body was taken to Nambiyur and preparations were on to bury the body at a land located near Eswaran Kovil and Mariamman Kovil streets.

Over 50 people gathered on the Nambiyur – Kedarai Road and opposed the move to bury the body. They claimed that he had died of COVID-19.

Officials and doctors’ team from Nambiyur Block Primary Health Centre held talks with the people.

Meanwhile, the victim’s parents expressed their willingness to bury the body in Gobichettipalayam and officials also gave permission for it. Later, the body was taken to Gobichettipalayam and buried there at 1.30 a.m. on Monday.