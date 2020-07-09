Burial of COVID-19 patient opposed

Opposing the burial of a COVID-19 patient, residents at Vendipalayam in the Corporation limits staged protest and were later pacified by the police on Thursday.

The patient, a 33-year-old man of Vinayagar Kovil Street in Moolapalayam, tested positive and was admitted to the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital in Perundurai on July 5, but died on Wednesday night. The body was packed and as per his family’s wish, the body was taken to the burial ground at Vendipalayam.

Volunteers from the Social Democratic Party of India and Popular Front of India, wearing protective gear, carried the body from the ambulance to the graveyard.

As there were large tombstones in the graveyard, they could not carry the body inside. Hence, they took it over the compound wall. Noticing this, the residents gathered there and staged a road roko opposing the burial. It is said that stones were hurled at the volunteers who alerted the police.

Inspectors from the police stations of Modakurichi, Erode South and Erode Taluk, along with the police team arrived at the spot and held talks with the residents. In the meantime, the volunteers buried the body and left the graveyard. Later, the police pacified the residents and the protest was withdrawn after an hour.