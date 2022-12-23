Burglars threaten woman, daughters at knifepoint, take away ₹4.5 lakh kept in house in Krishnagiri district

December 23, 2022 06:09 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - Krishnagiri

Burglars robbed cash from a woman at knife-point here on Thursday evening.

The incident took place at the house of R. Kaluram (32), a native of Rajasthan, on Kelamangalam Road at Royakottai in Krishnagiri district. He runs an electrical shop here.

On Thursday around 7 p.m., two burglars who covered their faces entered Kaluram’s house, threatened his wife Yesodha and their two daughters with a knife, and took away ₹4.50 lakh cash kept in the almirah.

On receiving information, Rayakottai police rushed to the spot and collected finger prints from the house. The police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the culprits. The police are also verifying CCTV footage in the area.