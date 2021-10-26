Burglars target seven houses in Thudiyalur in two days

Coimbatore

26 October 2021 00:23 IST

Coimbatore District (Rural) Police grope in the dark

Coimbatore District (Rural) Police are groping in the dark as Thudiyalur witnessed at least seven reported cases of housebreaks in two days, including the one at the villa of a businessman from where burglars decamped with jewellery worth ₹ 1.30 crore.

Sources said that the police were yet to make a breakthrough in tracing the burglars.

Diamond jewellery worth ₹1,27,50,000 and gold jewellery valued ₹ 2,50,000 were reportedly stolen from the villa of B. Srinivasan, a dairy products distributor, in a semi-gated community at Gounder Mills in the early hours of Saturday. The burglars entered the residence by breaking open the backdoor on the ground floor while the family members slept on the first floor.

Burglars entered another villa belonging to S. Singaravelan in the same compound on Saturday and decamped with 1 kg silver articles.

According to the police, the same burglars were involved in the theft attempts made at the houses of M. Subramaniyam, S. Shanmugam and M. Velumani at Athirshta Lakshmi Garden at Gounder Mills, also in the early hours of Saturday.

Burglars targeted the house of Dinesh Kumar, a farmer, at Sowdambigai Nagar at Vellakinar, also within the limits of Thudiyalur police, between 4 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday.

The burglars took away five sovereigns of jewellery and other valuables from the house when Mr. Kumar went to a hospital where his son was admitted due to fever.

The police said that a seventh burglary was reported at the house of a retired Public Works Department engineer at Vadamadurai near Thudiyalur when the family members were off to Salem for a marriage between Saturday and Sunday.

Burglars decamped with 50 sovereigns of jewellery and ₹ 2 lakh from the house, they said.

A senior police officer said that multiple teams were in the efforts to trace the burglars based on evidence including surveillance camera visuals. The scientific team of the police have collected a couple of fingerprints from the houses targeted by the burglars.