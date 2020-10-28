Burglars take away jewellery, laptops from house

COIMBATORE

28 October 2020 23:48 IST

Thieves broke open a house near Sundarapuram in Coimbatore city and took away 42.5 sovereigns of jewellery and two laptops when the family members were away.

The police said that the burglary took place at the house of J. Nikash at Velankanni Nagar near Sundarapuram.

According to the police, the family members were away from the house from October 24 evening.

They returned home around 11.30 a.m. on Tuesday and found that the front door was broke open. When checked inside, Mr. Nikash found that 42.5 sovereigns of jewellery and two laptops were missing, said the police.

The Podanur police registered a case and started investigation based on a complaint lodged by Mr. Nikash.

The police checked visuals from surveillance cameras in the locality as part of the investigation.