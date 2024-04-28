GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Burglars take away 41 sovereigns jewellery, cash from Coimbatore house

April 28, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified people stole 41 sovereigns of jewellery and cash after breaking into a house in Ramanathapuram, Coimbatore, between April 23 and 26.

The police have launched an investigation to trace the burglars following a complaint lodged by M. Anuradha, a resident of Sivaram Nagar on the Sungam – Ukkadam bypass.

According to police, Anuradha left for Tiruchi, where her husband works, on April 23, and went on a trip to Darjeeling with him. On April 26, she received a phone call from her domestic help reporting that the front door was forced open. The complainant’s brother was also informed of the incident. Anuradha returned to Coimbatore the next day, where she took stock of the damages and found that 41 sovereigns of jewellery and ₹23,000 in cash were missing.

The Ramanathapuram police have registered a case based on her complaint.

